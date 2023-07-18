5 Browns Veterans Who Will Be Training Camp Cuts
The Browns' roster will undergo serious changes in training camp, and that means saying goodbye to some familiar faces.
A.J. Green
After getting some increased playing time and racking up 6 pass defenses in 2021, it looked like A.J. Green was ready to develop into a solid contributor in the Browns’ secondary.
Then that hope completely fell apart in 2022. He only managed to get on the field for 141 defensive snaps, which was down from 176 the previous season. When he was on the field he was a complete liability, allowing 10 completions on 13 targets (76.9% completion percentage).
Cleveland looks like they'll have some solid training camp depth this season, and that makes an underwhelming fourth-year player like Green totally expendable.