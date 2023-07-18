5 Browns Veterans Who Will Be Training Camp Cuts
The Browns' roster will undergo serious changes in training camp, and that means saying goodbye to some familiar faces.
Isaiah Thomas
Making the roster and even seeing the field a little bit as a rookie is a huge win for a seventh-round pick, and that made Isaiah Thomas an easy fan favorite in 2022.
His path to playing time (and even a roster spot) was made a little easier, though, by the fact that the Browns had a total lack of edge depth and talent outside of Myles Garrett.
Thomas’ playing time wasn’t necessarily earned through production or quality of play (51.0 grade from PFF, 9 total tackles, 1 sack and 3 missed tackles on 162 snaps), and that means the Browns' offseason moves could force him out.
The d-line around Garrett is no longer a weakness for the Browns with Ogbo Okoronkwo and Z'Darius Smith added to the fold, and that means a seventh-round pick like Thomas may need to find a new home or accept a practice squad spot.