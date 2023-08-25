4 Browns Who Can Clinch a Roster Spot in Final Preseason Game
These Browns have balled out in the preseason, but they need one more strong performance to secure their jobs.
2. Demetric Felton
The Jerome Ford injury has really opened the door for the Browns to get a long, hard look at their RB3 spot.
The leader every step of the way has appeared to be Demetric Felton. He's outperformed John Kelly in every preseason game thus far, looking both at stats and the eyeball test.
As an added bonus, Felton's ability to return punts gives him flexibility that might help with justifying some of the other returner options at WR, which could open the door for Watkins.
Felton is still not a roster lock, though. After cutdown day, there are going to be a ton of new running backs available on the market, and there's a very real chance that Cleveland's true RB3 for the season is simply not on the roster yet.
Felton has really yet to do much of anything (20 rushing and 189 receiving yards) in two years with the Browns since being a sixth-round pick in 2021, and the organization would have no qualms with moving on if they believe there's a better option out there.
If Felton wants to convince the team that he's the long-term answer, he needs to continue showing off his explosive playmaking ability against Kansas City.