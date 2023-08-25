4 Browns Who Can Clinch a Roster Spot in Final Preseason Game
These Browns have balled out in the preseason, but they need one more strong performance to secure their jobs.
4. Ronnie Hickman
The Browns took big steps to upgrade at the safety position this offseason, bringing in Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod as key free agent signings. And of course, Grant Delpit is at no risk of losing his roster spot.
That means there's probably only one opening at the position, and undrafted free agent Ronnie Hickman is trying to claim it.
The former Buckeye had two promising years at Ohio State and tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine, so it was already surprising to see him go undrafted. And now he's proving that everyone made a mistake in overlooking him.
With limited roster spaces available at the position, though, Hickman still has some more work to do to truly secure that job.
If you want to bet the Browns this season, Caesars Sportsbook will give you a bigger guaranteed bonus than anyone else. New users who sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below can get a guaranteed $250 bonus. This offer expires soon though, so make sure to claim it now before it's too late!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER