5 Cavaliers on Thin Ice After J.B. Bickerstaff Firing
By Cem Yolbulan
4. Georges Niang
One of the most under-discussed aspects of Cleveland's playoff struggles was Georges Niang's underwhelming performance. When Niang was signed in free agency last summer, he was supposed to provide much-needed spacing and reliable three-point shooting. He largely did that during the regular-season but the 30-year-old forward turned into a complete wallflower in the postseason.
After playing 22.3 minutes per game and hitting 37.6% of his threes in the regular season, Niang became almost unplayable in the playoffs after only making 3 of his 23 three-point attempts. He eventually lost his rotation minutes to way-past-his-prime Marcus Morris.
Niang is already a liability on the defensive end. On top of that, if he can't make any shots on the other end, he is a damaging player.
The former Sixers forward has been a reliable shooter for most of his career. He should be able to bounce back next season. However, he also has $17 million guaranteed money on his deal for the next two seasons. If Cleveland can attach draft capital to his salary and get more of a two-way forward in a trade, they should absolutely explore it.