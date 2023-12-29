5 Cavaliers Who Will Leave Cleveland in the New Year
The dawn of a new year always brings plenty of optimism with it. After all, this is the very beginning, with 360+ days to follow. That's a boatload of time for things to change for the better.
However, the flipping of the calendar means something much different in the NBA world. This is officially the most important part of the year, with the next few months determining the outlook of every franchise.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of several teams who will have some decisions to make on their roster in 2024. That could, unfortunately, lead to some big departures as the Cavs look to return to their championship ways.
With that in mind, here are five of the most likely Cavaliers to part ways with the team in 2024.
Cavaliers Players Most Likely Gone in 2024
1. Ricky Rubio
Let's start with the most obvious one. Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio announced he was stepping aside from basketball this offseason to focus on his mental health, and the organization has fully supported him since that decision.
However, a recent report noted the Cavs and Rubio were working on a potential official split with there being doubts the Spaniard will resume his NBA career.
During an injury-plagued season, Rubio's certainly been missed as a player who could help lighten the load. That being said, he's managed to play in just 67 combined games over the past two seasons as his reliability decreases in the latter stage of his career.
Cleveland has found a solid backup PG in Craig Porter Jr. to fill Rubio's shoes while leaning on the likes of Caris LeVert and Max Strus to provide additional playmaking alongside the star guards.
Rubio will be missed, if this is the end of his entertaining basketball career.