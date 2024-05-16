5 Cavaliers Who Won't Return After Playoff Exit
2. Jarrett Allen
Speaking of roster redundancies, the backcourt has a similar overlap with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley that has to be solved.
Allen is undoubtedly one of the league's best defenders and an anchor for this Cavaliers team, but his lack of outside shooting creates its own set of challenges for a squad that also invested a No. 3 pick into another big in Mobley. Allen also has limited offensive upside, while Mobley is just scratching the surface of his potential while playing outside of his true position.
Moving Mobley to center could totally open the floor for this offense, which desperately needs to improve to keep up with the firepower around the rest of the Eastern Conference. It'd also allow for a more 3-and-D power forward to enter the lineup, which would solve the congestion in the paint (making Mobley's life even easier) and provide more flexible help for the defensively challenged Mitchell.
On a very palatable deal at just $20 million per year through 2025-26, the Cavs could easily find a suitor for the big man while adding a player or assets to overhaul this roster.