5 Cavaliers Who Won't Return After Playoff Exit
3. Georges Niang
If Cleveland is to return to true contention, it needs players who are cut out for the job. And apparently, recent arrival Georges Niang is not up to the task.
The lights seemed entirely too bright for the wing in the playoffs, as he put up a putrid 2.8 PPG while shooting just 22% from the field and 13% from deep. For someone who cashed in with a solid three-year, $26 million deal this past offseason, that is inexcusable.
Even more damning, Niang saw his playing time significantly scaled back by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as the playoffs went on.
After averaging a healthy 18.4 minutes over the first four postseason contests, that number cratered to only 7.9 the rest of the way -- including just three minutes in Game 7 against the Orlando Magic as the Cavs were fighting for their playoff lives.
Losing a coaching staff's trust is one way to book an early exit from a team that just signed you, and so is putting up an absolute stinker on the biggest stage.
If Cleveland is serious about being a championship threat, it has to weed out the guys who aren't good enough to hang when the season is on the line.