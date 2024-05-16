5 Cavaliers Who Won't Return After Playoff Exit
4. Damian Jones / 5. Tristan Thompson
Trading Garland, and/or Allen, and/or Niang would all be about improving the Cavaliers' upside with Mitchell at the forefront. He's one of the most electric players in the league who can single-handedly turn games, but he needs guys around him who'll step up as well.
That's why Cleveland must rethink its depth, too, this offseason. If this squad is to contend, it can't afford to waste roster spots on contributors who bring little to the table in the most important time of the year.
Given this, the frontcourt could see additional departures this summer, with Damian Jones and Tristan Thompson being obvious goodbyes.
Jones played in just 39 games this season and barely made a blip on the radar with 2.7 PPG and 1.6 RPG in 6.9 MPG. Thompson, meanwhile, was brought in to aid the big man rotation. His 3.3 PPG and 3.6 RPG, plus his energy off of the bench, were a nice surprise, but it's not like he was changing the outcomes of many games.
The Cavs could easily find better center help in free agency to better support Mobley, assuming Allen is moved. Even signing one quality backup to take on Jones and Thompson's limited workload would then free up a roster spot to be better filled by someone who can bring more to the table.
