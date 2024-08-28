5 Former Browns Who Didn't Survive Roster Cuts With Their New Team
2. Ronnie Harrison Jr.
Ronnie Harrison Jr. hasn't been a Brown since 2022, but the veteran safety played in 39 games (making 23 starts) in Cleveland from 2020 to 2023, and Cleveland is still the team most fans probably associate Harrison with.
It took him a while to make an impact with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, but he played well after making his debut in Week 12. The Colts moved him from safety to linebacker, and he played 51% of the available defensive snaps when he was active, getting three starts.
He signed a second one-year deal with the Colts back in March, and Indy fans seemed genuinely shocked when he ended up being released. They're hoping he'll be back on the practice squad, but that's no guarantee.
The Browns shouldn't go as far as signing Harrison to the active roster to steal him from the Colts' practice squad, but it couldn't hurt to give his agent a call to see if he's interested in coming to Cleveland on the practice squad instead.
Harrison's 64.9 overall grade from PFF in 2023 was his highest since his debut season with the Browns back in 2020, and it really seemed like the move to linebacker is what he needed to revitalize his career.