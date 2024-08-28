5 Former Browns Who Didn't Survive Roster Cuts With Their New Team
3. Jakeem Grant
Jakeem Grant may never have played in a regular season game for the Browns, but fans who follow the team closely have spent a lot of time thinking about him and his potential impact in Cleveland.
He joined the Browns coming off arguably the best season of his career, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a returner in 2021. He had also been showing growth as a wide receiver, and the Browns looked poised to use him both as a punt/kick returner and as a versatile offensive weapons.
He ended up tearing his Achilles tendon during a preseason practice though, landing on season-ending injured reserve just five months after signing his contract.
Things looked encouraging in the 2023 preseason though, and Grant seemed to have worked his way back to full health. Fans once again built up a lot of the same excitement they had in the 2022 offseason, and it was met with the same fate.Grant suffered a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in August 2023, and he finished out his contract without every playing a game.
At this point, unfortunately, it looks like his NFL career is over. The Atlanta Falcons signed Grant on August 11, but he was placed on injured reserve almost immediately and ended up being released ahead of roster cutdown day.
Grant is now 31 years old, hasn't played a single snap since the 2021 season and doesn't seem to be back in playing condition. Even if he ends up getting healthy this year, he'd have a hard time finding a team willing to give him the chance to work his way back up to speed during the season. His best bet at a return would be signing somewhere during training camp next year, and the list of teams willing to sign a 32 year old who hasn't played football in years is typically very low.