5 Former Browns Who Didn't Survive Roster Cuts With Their New Team
4. Deion Jones
Throwing it back a little bit, Deion Jones came to the Browns in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2022. Cleveland was rolling the dice on the former second-round pick, but they clearly didn't have much confidence in him. Keep in mind the Browns and Jones agreed to remove a year from his contract after the trade.
Jones did make five starts for the Browns though, racking up 44 tackles and a smattering of other stats. The shortened contract ended up spelling the end of his time in Cleveland, and he signed with the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 season, spending some time on the practice squad and some time on the active roster.
For 2024, however, Jones had made his move to a contender, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. With Buffalo lacking linebacker depth, this looked like a great spot for Jones to get to make an impact while also playing for a team that would offer him the potential for a deep playoff run.
Instead, Jones had a terrible preseason, receiving a 55.0 overall grade from PFF (maxing out at 60.2 in run defense with an ugly 53.5 in coverage). Like DPJ, the fact that he's a former second-round pick will probably convince some team to give him a shot on the practice squad. Everyone seems to think they will finally be the one to get someone to live up to their potential.
This should be an easy pass for the Browns though.