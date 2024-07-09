5 Former Cavaliers Still Unemployed After Free Agency Week 1
By Cem Yolbulan
Cedi Osman
The 29-year-old small forward just had the most efficient season of his career but has yet to sign with a team. After spending the first six seasons of his career in Cleveland, Osman was traded to the Spurs last offseason. There, he played 17.6 minutes per game in 72 appearances, hitting 38.9% of his threes and averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
Osman will undoubtedly find a team this summer but he will likely make less than the four-year, $31 million extension he had signed in Cleveland. As a bench small forward who can provide energy, shooting, and transition play, Osman could be a good fit on multiple teams.
Jae Crowder
In the 2017 offseason, the Cavaliers acquired Jae Crowder, along with Isaiah Thomas, in exchange for Kyrie Irving. A trade that was considered to be a big win for Cleveland didn't turn out that way. Thomas was never the same after his hip injury and Crowder struggled to make shots, hitting 32.8% of his threes. As a result, he was traded mid-season to the Utah Jazz. Since then, he has become one of the most sought-after three-and-D forwards in the league.
At age 34, however, he is not the same player he once was. He is a step slower on the defensive end and continues to be inconsistent with his shot. But, he still played in 50 and started in 25 games for the Bucks last season.
Therefore, Crowder will likely find another contract. He has enough of a reputation and name recognition to be brought in as a veteran option off the bench. How much he can actually contribute, however, is a different question.