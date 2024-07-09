5 Former Cavaliers Still Unemployed After Free Agency Week 1
By Cem Yolbulan
Lamar Stevens
The undrafted free agent spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, appearing in 165 and starting in 38 games. He had established himself as a rotation-level player in the 2022-23 season before he was traded as part of the deal that brought Max Strus to Cleveland.
Stevens spent the last season with the Celtics and the Grizzlies. He has continued to struggle with his shot, only making 28.6% of his threes for his career. As a 6'6 forward who can't shoot, that makes him a tough fit.
However, he could still find a minimum contract due to his defensive chops. He is strong, physical, and athletic, and a team should be willing to give him another chance as a deep bench option.
JaVale McGee
Ever since he was traded to the Denver Nuggets at the 2021 trade deadline, JaVale McGee has played for four different teams. He spent last year with the Sacramento Kings, playing in a career-low 7.4 minutes per game in 46 appearances.
McGee's tenure with Cleveland may have been the best he has looked in recent years. In 33 games that year, the veteran center had averaged 8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.2 minutes per game.
At this stage of his career, McGee is unlikely to find a rotation spot. However, once the peak of free agency is over, a team might bring him in on a veteran minimum contract. At age 36, he is more valuable as a locker-room presence rather than an on-court contributor.