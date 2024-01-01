5 Free Agent Wide Receivers the Browns Can Sign Amidst Injury Issues
The Browns could use some wide receiver help down the stretch, and these are the 5 best free agent wide receivers available.
3. Bryan Edwards
Bryan Edwards hasn't been able to stick around on any NFL roster for long since being traided away by the Raiders, but he's a youngster who still seems to have a ton of potnetial.
A third-round pick in 2020, he looked to be blossoming into one of the league's best young deep threats as a sophomore. He finished with 571 and 3 touchdowns on 34 receptions (49 targets) in 2021. 26 of those 34 catches went for first downs/touchdowns.
He couldn't make a splash in an Atlanta Falcons offense that wanted to do nothing but run the ball in 2022, but he's still posted career-averages of 16.2 yards per reception and 9.9 yards per target.
Since coming into the NFL, Edwards ranks seventh among wideouts with 20-plus catches in terms fo yards per reception.
Noticing a trend here?
The Browns could really use another guy capable of stretching the field, and there might not be anyone on the market who's as dangerous in that area as Edwards.
As an added bonus, the guy's just 25 years old. If he did make an impact, that would open the door for a potential contract extension making him a long-term weapon in Cleveland as well.