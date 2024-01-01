5 Free Agent Wide Receivers the Browns Can Sign Amidst Injury Issues
The Browns could use some wide receiver help down the stretch, and these are the 5 best free agent wide receivers available.
4. Jarvis Landry
Now, what if Kevin Stefanski doesn't think he needs another deep threat?
This is going to make plenty of Browns fans roll their eyes, but hear me out. Jarvis Landry is a viable option. He's not an exciting option, but he's a viable one.
After impressing over his first couple years in Cleveland, Landry's production in 2021 made it clear that it would be his last season as a Brown. His catch rate fell to 59.8% (second-lowest of his career) and he averaged a brutal 6.6 yards per target.
But come on, do you remember how bad the overall Browns passing attack was that year?
Check out the yards per target for the other Browns wideouts who saw 25-plus targets on the year:
Anthony Schwartz has 5.9. Rashard HIggins had 5.9. Odell Beckham had 6.8. Donovan Peoples-Jones (10.3) was the only one who wasn't terrible.
Pro Football Focus gave Baker Mayfield as passing grade of just 62.4 for the season.
Landry, doing his part, actually had a pretty solid receiving grade of 68.0 from PFF. And last year, despite not getting much run in the Saints' offense, he still earned a 66.5 receiving grade.
Here are the Browns wideouts' receiving grades this year for context: 80.1 for Amari Cooper, 62.0 for Elijah Moore, 57.7 from James Proche, 55.5 for David Bell, 55.2 for Cedrick Tillman, 50.3 for Marquise Goodwin.
You might not have fond memories of Landry, but he could be valuable signing anyway.