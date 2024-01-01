5 Free Agent Wide Receivers the Browns Can Sign Amidst Injury Issues
The Browns could use some wide receiver help down the stretch, and these are the 5 best free agent wide receivers available.
5. T.Y. Hilton
Here's the one I'm least confident in. The 34-year-old T.Y. Hilton may well be finished as an NFL wideout, but he's yet to retire, and it seems like he's hoping to win a Super Bowl ring to close out his great career.
He signed with the Dallas Cowboys down the stretch in 2022, and honestly still looked pretty good. He played five games (including playoffs), catching 10 passes for 159 yards on 15 targets. He played around 30-40% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps once he got up to speed.
And if you give much credence to PFF grades, they were really impressed with what he had to offer. He earned an overall grade of 77.4 and a receiving grade of 76.4.
There's no telling what another year of age will have done to Hilton's already declining game, but if the Browns want to kick the tires on the four-time Pro Bowler, now's the time to act so that he can have some time to get acclimated in the offense before the postseason arrives.
In other Browns news: