5 Guardians Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
These guys are likely on their way out of town
By Joe Summers
The Guardians have a lot of work to do this offseason after a disappointing 2023 season that saw them miss the playoffs after a surprise run to the ALDS in 2022.
There's a strong young core in Cleveland, though it's obvious that improvements are necessary to take advantage of a weak AL Central next year.
Given the need for a better roster, certain players are likely to be jettisoned off over the next few months. Let's take a look at five Guardians leaving Cleveland in 2024.
1. Cal Quantrill - SP
Quantrill was traded to the Colorado Rockies for minor league catcher Kody Huff after spending four seasons with the Guardians. He had been a reliable innings eater in the middle of the rotation, but floundered this year with a 5.24 ERA in only 99.2 innings.
The Guardians' rotation could look a lot different next season, depending on the moves the front office makers over these next couple of months. Quantrill never formed the consistent stuff to make the coaching staff have much confidence, with underwhelming advanced metrics overall.
That being said, Quantrill did have a 2.89 ERA and 3.38 ERA the previous two years, so this last year could just be a blip in the radar as opposed to a sign of a significant problem.
He'll get the opportunity to turn things around in Colorado, admittedly no easy task with a hitter-friendly ballpark. Nonetheless, he fell out of favor with the organization, though was an integral part of the AL Central-winning team in 2022.
Despite the unexciting finish, Quantrill deserves a hearty ovation when he inevitably returns to the mound at Progressive Field in a Rockies' uniform.
