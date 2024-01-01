5 Guardians Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
These guys are likely on their way out of town
By Joe Summers
2. Lucas Giolito - SP
This one is no surprise, given the Guardians claimed Giolito off waivers and never had long-term ties to him anyway.
The former Chicago White Sox started signed with the Boston Red Sox, confirming the end of his brief tenure with the Guardians. He started six games, ending with a 1-4 record and 7.04 ERA as Cleveland fell out of the playoff picture.
A deal of that size is just never something the Guardians were going to do, especially given the struggles Giolito displayed for most of the last two seasons.
Cleveland will likely enter next year with a rotation consisting of Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Logan Allen, in some order. We'll see how the Guardians deploy their pitchers, but there just wasn't enough room to sign Giolito.