5 Guardians Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
These guys are likely on their way out of town
By Joe Summers
3. Daniel Norris - RP
If the Guardians planned to bring Norris back, they likely would have by now. Frankly, they shouldn't want him back given his struggles the last couple of years.
Norris had a 5.68 ERA with the Guardians in limited appearances, giving up three home runs and walking 12 batters in 12.2 innings of relief work. He was once a reliable arm out of the bullpen, but his high walk rate and poor advanced metrics don't paint an optimistic picture about what he'll be moving forward.
Norris is certainly an interesting character, so he'll be missed in that sense. I'd rather have a quality player than a fun story, though, and the Guardians will be better served finding a higher-upside reliever to support a promising group of starters.
Emmanuel Clase can still be one of MLB's premier closers. Find the right guys in supporting roles and get a bounce-back year from Sam Hentges and Eli Morgan, then you're really cooking with gas.