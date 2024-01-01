5 Guardians Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
These guys are likely on their way out of town
By Joe Summers
4. Kole Calhoun - RF
We finally get to our first offensive player, who is similar to Norris in the sense that he'd likely already have signed an extension if he was going to.
Calhoun struggled to show the kind of pop Cleveland hoped it was getting, posting a .217 batting average with 37 strikeouts in 43 games. The 36-year-old seems on the downturn of his career, giving the Guardians little reason to bring him back instead of a developing youngster.
The organization needs a bit more power to pair with the stellar on-base abilities of guys like Steven Kwan. It won't find a guy like that by giving more at-bats to a player like Calhoun with no real chance of making an impact on the next Guardians contender.
To be fair, he did suffer from a fair but of bad luck. Those are the breaks sometimes, though, and I'll be surprised if the former Angel has much of a market.
Calhoun is not a threatening base runner or provide much value in the field. If he can't hit either? Well, then there's not much of a point to employing him on your roster, as the Guardians found out the hard way.
While Calhoun may be the most obvious, he's not the only poor hitter the front office should move on from.