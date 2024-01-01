5 Guardians Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
These guys are likely on their way out of town
By Joe Summers
5. Myles Straw - OF
Straw is the only player on this list still under contract, but he's worn out his welcome as an underwhelming hitter in the outfield.
He provides some value defensively, though this year was concerning in that department, and is a great runner. It'd thus make sense to shop Straw to a contender for perhaps a relief arm, as his speed can give a team some juice off the bench in critical moments.
The bat just never came around. Straw hit .238 with a .297 slugging percentage, mediocre numbers alongside 97 strikeouts to just 42 walks. Cleveland has an opportunity to win the division again right now, and the lack of outfield power heavily contributed to this year's disappointing finish.
If I were in the Guardians' front office, I'd be pushing the team to shop Straw for a reliever from a contender who could utilize his speed in a platoon role.
He's been with the team for three seasons, though he'll only get more expensive from here on out. The time to move on is now, and I'd imagine the Guardians know it too.
More Cleveland Guardians News: