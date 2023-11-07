5 Guardians on Thin Ice This Offseason
The Guardians need a strong effort to make the playoffs in 2024, leaving these five players on thin ice this offseason.
2. Cam Gallagher
With injuries limiting Bo Naylor to 67 games in 2023, the Guardians relied on their backup catchers for a good chunk of the campaign. Unfortunately, Cam Gallagher didn't excel at filling Naylor's spot in the lineup.
The 30-year-old backstop finished the season with seven RBIs and a career-worst .126/.154/.168 slash line. Catchers aren't always the most offensive-oriented players, but it says something given that Gallagher's previous worst batting average came in at .214.
Advanced stats further reveal just how bad Gallagher was this year. Check out the following to see how he compares to the MLB average when it comes to:
- Strikeout rate: 30.9% (MLB: 22.6%)
- Walk percentage: 2.7% (MLB: 8.5%)
- 95+ mph exit velocity: 20.4% (MLB: 38.8%)
Even if his defense is above average, Gallagher's offensive shortcomings can't be ignored. Fellow backup C Mike Zunino's bat was more productive (3 HRs, 11 RBIs in 42 GP) when Cleveland turned to him, making him the better option to play behind Naylor.
In other words, there isn't an excuse to see Gallagher back on the diamond next season.
And if you want even more proof, may I introduce you to Christian Bethancourt?