5 Guardians on Thin Ice This Offseason
The Guardians need a strong effort to make the playoffs in 2024, leaving these five players on thin ice this offseason.
5. Oscar Gonzalez
After the Guardians selected his contract in May 2022, Oscar Gonzalez looked to be on his way to becoming an everyday MLBer.
The 25-year-old Dominican outfielder didn't look out of place last season, racking up 13 HRs and 43 RBIs while slashing .296/.327/.461 across 91 games. If he played every game of a 162-contest campaign, he would've been on pace for 20 homers and 77 RBIs.
Much to Guardians fans' dismay, Gonzalez didn't come close to those numbers. Inconsistent play throughout the 2023 schedule led to his splitting the season between the Majors and minors. While he didn't look out of place with Triple-A, his MLB play was lackluster, to say the least.
Here's how his play compared:
League
Games Played
At-Bats
Hits
Home Runs
RBIs
Strikeouts
Batting Average
On-Base Percentage
Slugging Percentage
MLB
54
173
37
2
12
46
.214
.239
.312
Triple-A
83
335
96
13
64
83
.287
.323
.496
Gonzalez is still young (25), but that doesn't change how big of a hit his numbers took when facing stiff competition. His defensive play wasn't better either as the Guardians allowed six runs above average whenever he spent time in the outfield, making him a below-average defender.
It's beginning to look like Gonzalez could use a fresh start to get back on track, so don't be surprised if the Guardians give that to him this offseason.
