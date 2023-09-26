5 Guardians Playing Their Last Game in Cleveland This Week
By Tyler Maher
4. Cam Gallagher
If I had to sum up Gallagher's season in one word, it would be "Yikes."
Gallagher is having one of the worst offensive seasons by any player in recent memory. His numbers are unfathomably bad, and I want to cover my eyes every time he steps to the plate.
In 54 games this year, Gallagher is hitting.130/.160/.174 with no home runs and more than twice as many whiffs (44) as hits (18). His OPS+ is -6 (the MLB average is 100), and he's been worth a full win below replacement level (according to Baseball-Reference) despite only playing 1/3 of a season.
See, I told you it was bad.
Gallagher still technically has one more year of team control before reaching free agency, but there's no way Cleveland's bringing him back. He's going to be 31 next year and isn't worth a dime, let alone the $1 million and change that we'd need to pay him.
With Bo Naylor establishing himself as a viable everyday backstop, we can look elsewhere for our backup catcher this offseason. Literally anyone would be better than Gallagher, who is certainly getting released this winter.