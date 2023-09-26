5 Guardians Playing Their Last Game in Cleveland This Week
By Tyler Maher
5. Ramon Laureano
Anytime you acquire a player from the Oakland A's, it's usually not a good sign.
In his defense, Laureano hasn't been bad since we claimed him off waivers from Oakland in early August. His .248/.340/.392 batting line is solid and he's been worth 0.3 WAR in just 37 games for us.
So yeah, perfectly fine, but we could probably do better. He hasn't been much of a factor on the bases for Cleveland (only one steal) and his defense has regressed a bit as well, so that's also concerning.
Laureano's 29 and while he still has two more years of team control, he doesn't feel like someone with a long-term future in the organization. I could be wrong about that, but I get the sense that the Guardians will probably try to move him in the offseason. He's more of a roster-filler than someone who moves the needle in a meaningful way, and we need some serious help if we want to make the playoffs next year.
Even if Laureano just brings back a prospect, that's still a move that's probably worth making. He has far more strikeouts (369) than hits (275) since the beginning of 2020, and that's not really acceptable for a guy with a sub-.400 slugging percentage during that time.
