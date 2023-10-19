5 Immediate Trades Browns Can Make to Solidify Status as AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns could wheel and deal at the deadline to solidify their status as AFC contenders...
The Cleveland Browns are in a position right now where they need to be aggressive. Not to overreact to just one win, but the Browns beat the best team in the NFL (the San Francisco 49ers), and if that win -- without your starting quarterback or Nick Chubb, among other things -- doesn't indicate this team's playoff potential, I don't know what will.
General manager Andrew Berry has to realize that what he has this year in Cleveland could be special, and there's no move his team should be scoffing at depending on the price and whether they can afford it. The Browns still owe the Houston Texans a 1st-round pick for Deshaun Watson in 2024, but they have other picks and players to play with to remain aggressive in putting this roster in position to succeed.
What trades do they need to make to remain AFC contenders? Let's look at five.
1. Trade for Giants RB Saquon Barkley
You lost Nick Chubb for the season. You were able to bring back Kareem Hunt in free agency and Jerome Ford has done some nice things, but he's also been a mixed bag. What about sending a pick to the New York Giants for running back Saquon Barkley, who may not be in their future plans anyway?
The Giants were obviously trying to replicate the success they had last year, getting the band back together this season and adding other pieces, but so far, they look like one of the worst teams in the NFL. I wouldn't be surprised to see them do some selling at the NFL trade deadline and if a player like Barkley is available, the Browns should be near the front of that line trying to get on the phone and make a deal with Giants GM Joe Schoen.
Barkley is a huge difference maker, and the absence of Nick Chubb could be felt more and more as the season progresses. Especially if Deshaun Watson has ongoing health issues, I could see a bold move at running back like this really becoming essential for a team like Cleveland.