5 Immediate Trades Browns Can Make to Solidify Status as AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns could wheel and deal at the deadline to solidify their status as AFC contenders...
3. Trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
Let's stick with the Denver Broncos for the moment, because they are a team right now that might be in "sell" mode as we approach the NFL trade deadline. Jerry Jeudy has been rumored to be available, and the last time the Browns made a trade for an Alabama wide receiver (Amari Cooper) it worked out exceptionally well.
The Browns don't really have the luxury of waiting for guys to step up and produce at the receiver position. They need as many ready weapons as possible for Deshaun Watson (when he's healthy) to get the ball to, and Jerry Jeudy -- like Amari Cooper -- excels at getting open and running good routes. Jeudy is dynamic after the catch, and he's really grown over his first four NFL seasons, although some of the statistics don't really show it.
If the Broncos get into a spot where 'everything must go' then I would hope the Browns would at least call and see what the asking price is. I don't think Denver would be overly interested in bringing Jeudy's value down too much by including players in a trade, but what if they would do something like Donovan Peoples-Jones and a 3rd-round pick for Jeudy?
That seems like it would be great value for Denver and a great opportunity for both of those receivers to get to new spots and show what they can do. For the Browns, it would mean a receiver quartet of Cooper, Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and then Cedric Tillman as he continues to develop.
I think that would give you something really nice right there in the passing game.