5 Immediate Trades Browns Can Make to Solidify Status as AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns could wheel and deal at the deadline to solidify their status as AFC contenders...
4. Trade for Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
The Cleveland Browns shouldn't be scoffing at chances to add to their offensive weaponry. Although they did invest a bit in the Elijah Moore trade before the 2023 NFL Draft, I don't think that's necessarily where they need to stop taking shots.
When you think about it, the Browns really haven't invested a ton into the receiver position. They have taken some calculated shots, like the budget-friendly trade for Amari Cooper and the pick swap for Elijah Moore, but they aren't breaking the bank for anyone.
When you make a trade like Cleveland did for Deshaun Watson, you've got to back that up by surrounding him with the right players. Especially with Nick Chubb out for the season, the Browns have 12 games remaining and Amari Cooper looks like the only viable long-term threat at the offensive skill positions right now.
They've gotten some good things out of Jerome Ford. We know what David Njoku can do. But even though he only played in one game and change, Nick Chubb still ranks third on the Cleveland roster in total yards from scrimmage this season (191). Only two players (Cooper, Ford) have eclipsed 200 total yards heading into Week 7. That type of offensive production is not sustainable for a contender.
A player like Marquise Brown would give you another vertical threat in the passing game who can also handle some of the jet sweep type things you would want to do, and might also open things up for Elijah Moore. Even if the target share would require those guys to do more with less, an addition like this could make Cleveland much more dynamic.