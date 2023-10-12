5 Most Likely Browns to Be Inactive in Week 6 vs. 49ers
4. Kahlef Hailassie & 5. Ronnie Hickman
The secondary is another deep unit for the Browns where snaps are hard to come by for fringe contributors.
Injuries in the early part of the year opened up some playing time here, as Greg Newsome II and Juan Thornhill both missed a game in different weeks. That allowed cornerback Kahlef Hailassie and safety Ronnie Hickman to hear their numbers called to provide some depth at their respective units.
The CBs and saefties have no injuries to worry about coming out of the bye, though, which puts Hailassie and Hickman on the gameday chopping block.
This secondary's been one of the league's best to begin 2023 as the defense helps keep Cleveland in games. The Browns rank No. 1 in the NFL in opponent completions (14.3) and passing yards (125.0) per game, which is a testament to how well the likes of Denzel Ward, Grant Deplit and Martin Emerson Jr. have played in coverage.
Mike Ford and Rodney McLeord provide capable veteran options that can rotate in as necessary, making Hailassie and Hickman irrelevant at the moment.
