5 Most Likely Browns Inactives in Week 4 vs. Ravens
2. Ronnie Hickman
Another week, another inactive tag for Ronnie Hickman.
The safety got the unexpected call-up in the season-opener with starter Juan Thornhill out because of a calf injury. Hickman enjoyed some decent run, seeing 10 defensive snaps and six on special teams.
However, he didn't log anything in the box score, which leaves the coaching staff with only his practice reps to judge him by. Right now, that has him on the outside looking in at the backup safety spots, which are held down by D'Anthony Bell and Rodney McLeod.
Right now, McLeod is the clear frontrunner among Cleveland's depth options at the position. He's posted at least one solo tackle in every contest, showing the coaching staff he's someone they can depend on. That includes four total tackles (two solo) in the opener when filling in for the injured Thornhill.
The former Super Bowl champ also added to his case by logging a pass breakup in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Touting 12 years of NFL experience, too, he'll be tough to surpass.
Bell, however, is a different story. He's played just three total snaps on defense this year despite being active for all three games, with most of his reps instead being on special teams.
If there's an opportunity for Hickman, it'll likely be there to start. He'll need to show Kevin Stefanski and co. he can contribute in that key area before hoping for a bigger defensive role.