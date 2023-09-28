5 Most Likely Browns Inactives in Week 4 vs. Ravens
3. Luke Wypler
The Browns took a chance on center Luke Wypler with the No. 190 overall pick in this past draft. Obviously he showed enough in training camp to earn a role on the 53-man active roster,
That being said, the former Ohio St. standout appears to be more of a long-term project for Stefanski's coaching staff.
Wypler hasn't been active for any game yet this season, and that's honestly not much of a surprise. He's currently Cleveland's third-string center, and there's no reason to dress him for game days with Ethan Pocic healthy and a solid backup in Nick Harris waiting in the wings.
The team's offensive line depth has already been tested early this season, though, and Wypler's just a stone's throw away from potentially seeing playing time. After all, both Jack Conklin and Dawson Deaton are on the injured reserve list, while Drew Forbes landed on the sickness/NFI list this preseason. Backup left tackle James Hudson also missed Week 3 due to an ankle injury.
Pocic's recent health record isn't perfect, as he's failed to play more than 13 games in either of the past two seasons. He also struggled with injuries earlier in his career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Knock on wood that Cleveland never needs to make Wypler active, but perhaps the rookie could surprise fans if he does get the call at some point this season.