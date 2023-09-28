5 Most Likely Browns Inactives in Week 4 vs. Ravens
4. Isaiah McGuire & 5. Siaki Ika
Cleveland's dominant start to the season has been thanks to its incredible turnaround on defense. The team's offseason investments, plus the hiring of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator, has revitalized this unit and boosted the Browns' Super Bowl chances as a result.
Also as a result, this is an incredibly tough group to crack playing time-wise. Not only are there top talents like Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson penciled in as starters, but Cleveland boasts incredible depth behind them with Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright and Shelby Harris.
That leaves EDGE Isaiah McGuire and DT Siaki Ika as easy inactive decisions. Neither 2023 draft pick has heard their names called yet this season, instead joining Wypler on the bench despite owning a place on the 53-man roster.
Obviously McGuire and Ika would love to make their NFL debuts, but they're going to have to play the waiting game. The defensive front being on top of its game has become even more important to this squad after the loss of Nick Chubb downgraded the offense. That means the coaching staff must play its best players, so the inexperienced McGuire and Ika won't likely be called upon unless this season goes south in a hurry.
