5 Most Likely Browns Inactives vs. Colts in Week 7
The Browns' injury situation is fluid in Week 7, adding intrigue to the potential inactive list against the Colts.
2. Harrison Bryant
While it's been David Njoku who makes headlines as the "will he play?" Browns tight end over the last few weeks, it's Harrison Bryant I'm more concerned about this week.
Bryant missed practice with a hip injury, and the Browns are deep enough at tight end that it's hard to imagine them really pushing to get him on the field when he's not ready — especially considering Bryant isn't a major special teams contributor.
In Week 4 the team showed a willingness to elevate Zaire Mitchell-Paden for depth even though he didn't end up playing, and that's something I see happening again on Sunday.
Jordan Akins is barely getting playing time when Cleveland is at full strength (7 snaps in Week 6), but look for Akins to take over at TE2 while ZMP slots in at TE3.
Akins already gets plenty of special teams work, so this would also mean that we'd likely have to ask Mitchell-Paden to step in on specials.