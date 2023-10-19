5 Most Likely Browns Inactives vs. Colts in Week 7
The Browns' injury situation is fluid in Week 7, adding intrigue to the potential inactive list against the Colts.
3. Anthony Walker Jr.
Anthony Walker Jr. is another Brown who's missed practice this week, and I don't like his chances of playing.
He returned to practice on Thursday, but being cleared for non-contact practice is not the final step in the return from the concussion protocol. He only has a few days to make it the rest of the way through the process, and that may prove to be too fast a turnaround.
Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played increased reps when Walker made an early exit last week, and that would continue here.
Pro Football Focus’ defensive grade as Walker (65.7) in the middle of the pack among Browns linebackers on the season. JOK (77.7) leads the way, but Takitaki (54.1) trails far behind, and Walker’s absence would certainly be felt when it means more snaps for Takitaki.
Of course, we'll have a much better idea of Walker's true status after Friday's walkthrough, so keep an eye out for more news on this front.