5 Most Likely Browns Inactives vs. Colts in Week 7
The Browns' injury situation is fluid in Week 7, adding intrigue to the potential inactive list against the Colts.
4. Kahlef Hailassie, Ronnie Hickman
Let me give you a couple extra players here to make up for that top spot (I'll even end up with six instead of the promised five in the headline) for a couple reasons. First, when all is well in Cleveland it's basically a free square to lock in Kahlef Hailassie and Ronnie Hickman as inactive right now.
They have each only been active once this season, and neither has much hope of being active on gameday unless injury issues make space.
And that's the other reason I'm highlighting them both here — Greg Newsome II missed practice on Wednesday, and his Week 3 absence is what made space for Hailassie to suit up for his lone game on the year.
Unless we get further concerning reports around Newsome's hamstring, however, I'm not all that concerned about his ability to suit up Sunday. It was an issue we haven't heard or seen anything about. And a soft-tissue injury like a hamstring is something that tends to respond well to rest, so sitting him for one practice is likely just a precautionary measure.
If we get word that Newsome's status is actually in jeopardy, then upgrade Hailassie accordingly. He'll likely be Newsome's replacement on the gameday roster if the vet is actually sidelined.