5 Most Likely Browns Inactives vs. Colts in Week 7
The Browns' injury situation is fluid in Week 7, adding intrigue to the potential inactive list against the Colts.
5. Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire
I'm giving you another two-for-one here because Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire are also free squares.
Third- and fourth-round picks for the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft, neither one has suited up for a single game so far this season, and little has happened to point to that changing any time soon.
The Browns' defense is the best in football right now, and that has started up front with the line. Jim Schwartz is not going to suddenly mess with success by tossing in personnel changes.
Ika and McGuire shouldn't be expected to make an impact in 2023 — this is mostly a redshirt year for each guy, giving them time to adjust to the NFL game and learn Schwartz' system so they can step up and make an impact in 2024 and beyond.
Even without knowing the Browns' full roster for Sunday, you can feel great about backing them on Bet365. All it takes is a $1 bet on the Browns to automatically unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus — win or lose! Just deposit $10+ through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below then make your $1 wager to unlock that full $200 bonus!
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: