5 Most Likely Browns Inactives for Week 11 vs. Steelers
These five Cleveland Browns are most likely to be inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
3. Marquise Goodwin, WR
Marquise Goodwin's 2023 performance has been underwhelming, to say the least. The Browns signed him back in August to help bring competition to the WR room, but he's looked anything but competitive during his tenure.
Goodwin has been unreliable from the get-go, highlighted by the fact that he nearly has as many drops (2) as he does catches (3) through 8 games. Even worse is that he's done next to nothing with the catches he did make, turning them into just 11 yards.
If that wasn't bad enough, Cleveland's quarterbacks only have a 1.7 passer rate when targeting him. For reference, a QB would have a passer rate of 39.6 if he threw nothing but incompletions all game, so 1.7 is really bad.
While the 32-year-old's play deserves a benching, he'll likely be inactive this week due to injury. Goodwin is dealing with a concussion that sidelined him in Week 10 before holding him out of Wednesday's practice. Chances are he won't clear the five-step protocol by Sunday.
Hopefully, Goodwin sees a full recovery and returns as a helpful contributor sooner rather than later.