5 Most Likely Donovan Mitchell Trade Destinations
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Los Angeles Lakers
As is, the case for any star, the Los Angeles Lakers are considered the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell this summer.
As usual, however, they will not have the best offer to give the Cavaliers. Mitchell would presumably have to force his way to Los Angeles for this trade to happen.
The Lakers can offer three first-round picks this summer. If they offer all three unprotected, they could put together a strong package. The matching salaries would have to be two of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent. That is not a bad offer but one would have to think that there would be stronger offers if Mitchell were truly available.
Mitchell is certainly an exciting fit in Los Angeles. He is the type of dynamic scorer the Lakers need to put around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LeBron carries too big of an offensive load at this stage of his career. He needs a primary shot creator to take that burden off him so that he can conserve his energy for the postseason. Mitchell is the perfect guy to be the No. 1 option during the regular season, then become a secondary creator behind LeBron in the playoffs. With his ability to shoot, Mitchell also provides spacing so that James and AD can work in their pick-and-rolls.