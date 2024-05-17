5 Most Likely Donovan Mitchell Trade Destinations
By Cem Yolbulan
5. Oklahoma City Thunder
The OKC Thunder has the firepower to trade for any star they want in the league. They have an endless well of draft picks and a ton of intriguing young players. Plus they are already a championship contender, making them an attractive destination for any player.
If the Thunder were interested in Donovan Mitchell, that would be the best-case scenario for Cleveland. The Thunder can easily put together a strong offer without even sacrificing much of their depth and talent.
Plus, Mitchell is a good fit in OKC. He would replace Josh Giddey in the starting lineup and the five-man unit of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren would be a scary one.
The Cavs could get multiple first-round picks in this trade scenario, along with a slew of young players like Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Ousmane Dieng, and Cason Wallace.
The only problem with this scenario is that it doesn't seem like how the Thunder organization likes to operate. Despite having assets and a solid team, they kept their powder dry in the last two seasons, not breaking the bank for any star.
They prefer to build from the NBA Draft and from within. However, if they like Mitchell's fit in Oklahoma City, they could be a dark horse to pull this off in the summer.
