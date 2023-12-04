5 Most Likely Kevin Stefanski Replacements if Browns Move On After Disappointing Season
Who could the Cleveland Browns turn to if they cut ties with Kevin Stefanski
2. Kellen Moore, Chargers Offensive Coordinator
I wouldn't be shocked to see the Chargers move off of Brandon Staley, promote Kellen Moore as their head coach going forward, and hire a new defensive coordinator.
The Los Angeles offense has looked pretty good under Kellen Moore (with the exception of a six-point outing against the Patriots this past weekend) and Moore is going to be an intriguing candidate in this year's coaching cycle once again.
Moore has an expertise with the quarterback position, and once again -- maximizing that investment in Deshaun Watson will be top priority if the Browns are going to move on from Kevin Stefanski. If it's not the top priority, it's going to be way up there.
Moore has had success with both Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert, and would theoretically be able to do the same with Watson.
With Nick Chubb entering a contract year in 2024, it could also be time for the Browns to move away from such a run-heavy approach on offense. Moore could open up this passing attack in a way that we haven't seen in a long time. His offenses have ranked top-10 in the NFL in passing attempts in four of his five seasons as an OC, while they've ranked top-10 in rushing attempts just twice.