5 Biggest Must-Watch Games on the Cavaliers' 2023-24 Schedule
Get these games circled on your calendar immediately.
Thursday marked the official 2023-24 NBA schedule release, and while some games had already been leaked, the Cleveland Cavaliers' schedule was totally a mystery.
Well it's a mystery no more, and while we got totally snubbed of a Christmas Day game, there's a lot to be excited about on this schedule.
With so many exciting matchups on tap it can be hard to narrow it down, but here's a look at the top five must-watch games on the Cavs schedule this season.
Cavaliers 2023-24 Schedule: Biggest Must-Watch Games
5. January 11, 2024: vs. Brooklyn Nets (in Paris, France)
I'll take basketball over baseball seven days a week, but there's one thing I'm really jealous of that basbeall fans get to do: watching games while they're supposed to be working.
Well, Cavs fans get our chance this year. Our meeting with the Nets in Paris on Thursday, January 11 will tip off at 2 p.m. ET. It's important to circle this on your calendar not only because it will be fun watching the spectacle of an overseas game, but because you're going to want to come up with some excuses to avoid meetings that afternoon.
International games have a tendency to be a little ugly since players can be jet-lagged, short on rest and wildly removed from their usual routines. But it's still fun to see, and this young Nets team was pretty fun to watch down the stretch last year.
You might not be able to sneak in a 2 p.m. beer at your desk, but make sure you've at least got this game open in one tab (with another open to switch over to and pretend you're busy if anyone walks by).