5 Biggest Must-Watch Games on the Cavaliers' 2023-24 Schedule
Get these games circled on your calendar immediately.
3. October 27, 2023: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Cavs will open the season on the road in Brooklyn, but it's only a couple-day wait to get our home opener, and fans couldn't have asked for a better opponent.
First of all, it's a super winnable matchup. It's not always fun watching your team beat up on lesser opponents, but the home opener is one of the times when that's an absolute blast.
Second, this means we get a chance to play the Thunder before Chet Holmgren inevitably gets hurt. Whatever you think of Chet's chances at standing up to the physicality of the NBA for long, he's undeniably fun to watch when he is on the court.
Of course, the only thing more fun than watching Chet cook?
Watching him get absolutely dominated by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the inside.