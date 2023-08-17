Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

5 Biggest Must-Watch Games on the Cavaliers' 2023-24 Schedule

Get these games circled on your calendar immediately.

By Jason Schandl

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers have had their full 2023-24 NBA season schedule released, and these matchups will be must-see TV.
Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers have had their full 2023-24 NBA season schedule released, and these matchups will be must-see TV. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

3. October 27, 2023: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Cavs will open the season on the road in Brooklyn, but it's only a couple-day wait to get our home opener, and fans couldn't have asked for a better opponent.

First of all, it's a super winnable matchup. It's not always fun watching your team beat up on lesser opponents, but the home opener is one of the times when that's an absolute blast.

Second, this means we get a chance to play the Thunder before Chet Holmgren inevitably gets hurt. Whatever you think of Chet's chances at standing up to the physicality of the NBA for long, he's undeniably fun to watch when he is on the court.

Of course, the only thing more fun than watching Chet cook?

Watching him get absolutely dominated by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the inside.

Home/Cleveland Cavaliers