5 Things Browns Fans Need to Know About Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Who is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, beyond just being Deshaun Watson's backup?
2. Thompson-Robinson crushed his own draft stock by playing five years at UCLA
Things were looking very good for DTR after his 2021 senior season. The 2020 campaign was a COVID-shortened one, but he had been named second-team All-PAC 12 in both 2020 and 2021.
That 2021 season saw him match his previous career high for passing touchdowns (21) with half as many interceptions (6) as the last time he threw that many. His 8.5 yards per pass attempt were a career-high, as were his 609 rushing yards.
But he decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the COVID season afforded him and play a fifth year as the Bruins’ starter.
His rushing stats remained steady, but his passing efficiency fell off slightly (8.3 yards per attempt) and while he set a new career-high in touchdowns (27) he also threw 10 interceptions.
He received no postseason honors for the first time since 2019, and his 74.8 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) showcased a big step back from 2021 (85.2).
He bet on himself though, feeling like he was going to really lead his squad and make an impact and boost his draft stock. You have to love that confidence in a quarterback. For Browns fans, you also have to love that potentially hurting his draft stock did let him fall to Cleveland in the draft.