5 Things Browns Fans Need to Know About Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Who is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, beyond just being Deshaun Watson's backup?
4. Thompson-Robinson was high school teammates with fellow Browns rookie Cedric Tillman
When the Browns pulled the trigger on DTR it was one day after they had spent a third-round pick on Tennessee's Cedric Tillman.
I don't know if the team was thinking about the connection at all, but they reunited the two when they added Thompson-Robinson on Day 3.
Thompson-Robinson played at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas for the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Tillman was there with him in those final two years.
It wasn’t until that final year that Thompson-Robinson got the start, but he established himself as a four-star recruit by throwing for 3,275 yards with 38 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions while also running for 426 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Tillman also didn’t see the field much until their senior season, but he averaged over 50 yards per game catching passes from DTR, tallying 774 yards and 7 touchdowns on 37 receptions (for a whopping 20.9 yards per catch). Tillman established himself as a three-star recruit.
Neither has had a chance to make an on-field impact for the Browns yet, but depending on how Watson works out long-term in this offense, maybe a Bishop Gorman reunion will be at the center of this offense.