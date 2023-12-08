5 Upcoming Free Agents the Browns Will Let Walk
With contracts expiring, these 5 Cleveland Browns might not be in the plans for the 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
4. Jakeem Grant, WR/Returner
Sadly, this one is going to go down as one of Andrew Berry’s free-agent signings that just didn’t pan out. Signed to a three-year deal ahead of the 2022 season, Jakeem Grant was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign while playing for the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. An electric return man, Grant was supposed to bring a new dynamic to the team and was working well in the offense.
He was turning heads in camp with his speed as well as his performance in the base offense, but he went down with an Achilles injury in early August. Ahead of 2023, the 30-year-old reworked his contract so he could return to Cleveland. The move saved the Browns a lot of money but allowed Grant to work his way back to health. Unfortunately, he was again injured during camp.
This time it was late-August and it was during the final preseason game. Grant ruptured his patellar tendon while returning a kick and was carted off the field. He’s spent the entire season on the IR and at 31 years of age and coming off his second serious injury, it’s highly unlikely he returns.
Cleveland doesn’t have a great option in the return game, which is the one reason Grant could potentially be brought back. If so, it would be a great story considering the adversity he’s faced since signing with the Browns.