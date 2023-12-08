5 Upcoming Free Agents the Browns Will Let Walk
With contracts expiring, these 5 Cleveland Browns might not be in the plans for the 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
3. Shelby Harris, DT
This is a player just about anyone would love to see back with the Browns. Shelby Harris was a late addition to the team, signing in August to help bolster their defensive line. Originally a seventh-round pick in 2014, Harris has spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks.
At each stop, the 6-foot-2, 288-pounder has been known for being a high-motor player who excels in pass rushing. In 110 career games, he has 26 sacks with a career high of six in 2019 with Denver (he also had 5.5 in 2017 with the Broncos). Cleveland was thrilled to have him in the lineup alongside Dalvin Tomlinson and while he’s started just three games, he’s appeared in all 12 and has been a regular part of the rotation.
Entering Week 14, he has 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks but that’s not what’s been standing out. Where Harris has really made an impact is with his run defense. While this hasn’t been his strength in the past, he’s been lights out for Cleveland.
Even with that being the case, he’s on the wrong side of 30 and the Browns might not be willing to keep him for another year. Throw in the fact that Jordan Elliott has exceeded expectations and is quite a bit younger and smart money is on him being the one they retain should they have to choose.