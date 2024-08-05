6 Browns Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
By Randy Gurzi
4. Justin Hardee, Cornerback
The Browns made a commitment to improving special teams in 2023 as they signed Matthew Adams and Mike Ford in the offseason. Adding Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator helped spark their new approach and both Adams and Ford did well in their jobs. They're also both gone after just one season.
With them out, Cleveland went for two more free agents known for their prowess on special teams. Last year, they picked up a linebacker and cornerback but in 2024, it's two corners they chose — Tony Brown and Justin Hardee.
The issue with that is their depth at the cornerback position. Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Jr., Greg Newsome II, and Cameron Mitchell are all locks. There's also rookie Myles Harden, a seventh-round pick from South Dakota who could force his way onto the team. That will make it hard to keep more than one specialist at the position — and they need to consider their base positions after seeing Adams and Ford log snaps on defense.
Of the two, it's hard to see who has the edge. Brown has experience with Ventrone having played for him in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts. He's also younger, but only by one year. As for Hardee, he has a Pro Bowl berth under his belt, which was in 2022 as a specialist with the New York Jets.
However, Brown has had more snaps on base defense. In the end, this could be the tiebreaker that could lead to Hardee, a hometown player, being released before Week 1.