6 Browns Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
By Randy Gurzi
3. Treyton Welch, Tight end
After the 2024 NFL Draft, the Browns signed Treyton Welch as an undrafted free agent. It was a wise move for the franchise since they didn't do much to add depth to the tight end position. They did sign Giovanni Ricci from the Carolina Panthers, who is capable of playing both tight end and fullback. Still, that didn't feel like enough to replace Harrison Bryant who left in free agency.
Bryant, a fourth-round pick out of Florida Atlantic, was the 2019 John Mackey Award winner. He spent four years with Cleveland and hauled in 89 receptions for 791 yards with 10 touchdowns. He added another facet to his game in 2023 when he took over as the "short-yardage quarterback." In 2022, the Browns turned to Jacoby Brissett to run QB sneaks even when Deshaun Watson returned. This past year, it was Bryant who took on that role and converted first downs four times on five attempts.
Cleveland has a stud TE1 in David Njoku and behind him is Jordan Akins. They're not concerned with the starter, even after Bryant's departure, but they're going to need more from Akins. The veteran had just 15 receptions for 132 yards with no touchdowns. That's why it seemed they would look for some help in the draft. It's also why Welch was seen as one of the UDFAs with a chance to make the roster.
The Wyoming product could just as easily be let go before Week 1 — especially since he hasn't made any waves to kick off camp.