6 Browns Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
By Randy Gurzi
1. Tyler Huntley, Quarterback
A bit of a stir was caused when the Browns signed Tyler Huntley this offseason.
Huntley spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens as the backup to Lamar Jackson. He started nine games during that span and the team was just 3-6 with him starting. Even with that being the case, he somehow made the Pro Bowl in 2022 despite starting just four games — and he didn't put up great numbers in those starts.
The Ravens moved on this offseason and will go with Josh Johnson and rookie Devin Leary as their backups. Huntley, meanwhile, signed with Cleveland who already had Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
With Watson missing 11 games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury — plus with Huntley having a well-known name — this signing led to a debate on how healthy his shoulder was heading into the season.
After their first several practices, it's clear to see Huntley wasn't added to fill in for a currently injured player. Watson has been fine thus far and the time he's missed has been planned. Winston continues to prove he's a capable No. 2 and DTR is their developmental player — and has shown no signs of being slowed down by a hip injury that ended his rookie campaign.
Huntley is on the outside looking in but could be a consideration for the practice squad. Of course, that's only if no one else wants to add him to their active roster. Cleveland cycled through five different quarterbacks in 2023 including Joe Flacco, Jeff Driskel, and P.J. Walker — all of who were signed during the season. That's why it makes sense to get players in now who they feel can play in a pinch.